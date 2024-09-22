The 10 Best Classic Episodes Of Family Guy, Ranked

Those early seasons of "Family Guy" have some gems, but it doesn't feel like the show found its true footing until late in the third season. Many will point to "Road to Rhode Island" as a standout, but I say the episode was moreso important in terms of establishing that format, which paved the way for better episodes down the line. For my money, the best bang-for-buck episode of that early run is "A Fish Out of Water"

Peter is struggling to find a job after losing his gig at the toy factory. After he loses a great deal of weight, he decides he wants to become a fisherman. After buying a boat at a police auction with money he got by mortgaging the house, he has to set out on an adventure with the gang to try and kill the legendary fish known as Daggermouth.

This is the show firing on all cylinders, maybe for the first time in true, well-rounded fashion. It's one of the best "Peter and the Gang" adventures, with the group arguing about who they would do if they weren't married, with names like Margaret Thatcher and the chick from "Total Recall" with the three boobs being thrown out. Let's not forget the excellent B plot where Meg and Lois go to spring break, offering us a rare Meg and Lois plot. Not to mention the introduction of Seamus, who has since become a surprisingly key recurring character.

Let's not forget that this is the episode that gave us the famous, "It's a jackal" bit, along with great lines like as Chris exclaiming, "Oh boy! I get to go live at the bank!" No notes.