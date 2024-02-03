Seth MacFarlane's TV Career Started With A Homemade Episode Of Star Trek

Anyone who has seen "The Orville" will intuit immediately that show creator Seth MacFarlane is a huge fan of "Star Trek: The Next Generation." In addition to the archetypal characters one might find in any post-"Star Trek" sci-fi show, MacFarlane borrowed a lot of "Star Trek" stories and key notions for his series. "The Orville" takes place in a future devoted to starship-driven space exploration, and starships tend to look a lot like the U.S.S. Enterprise, with various workstations lining the walls of a bridge overseen by a pair of commanding officers. Likewise, the Orville itself belongs to the Planetary Union, an organization similar to the Federation from "Star Trek." On top of all that, the crew of the Orville is a melting pot of various alien cultures, and its workers have to overcome their differences to solve problems and engage in diplomacy.

Perhaps to encourage further comparisons between "The Orville" and "Star Trek," MacFarlane cast Penny Johnson Gerald — a recurring actor from "Star Trek: Deep Space Nine" — as a regular on his show, with "Trek" veterans Jonathan Frakes, Brannon Braga, and Robert Duncan McNeill having served as directors

MacFarlane has also famously referred to the "Star Trek" franchise repeatedly on his animated shows "Family Guy" and "American Dad!," and he once hired William Shatner to reprise his role as Admiral Kirk for a live Academy Awards appearance. MacFarlane even showed up on an episode of "Star Trek: Enterprise." "Star Trek," it seems, is in his blood.

Appearing on "The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon," MacFarlane was playfully confronted by Fallon with a "Star Trek" fan film he had appeared in as a teen. It seems that he has been a Trekkie since his youth, and "The Orville" is merely an extension of his youthful passions.