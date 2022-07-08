Everything Star Trek: Strange New Worlds Gets Right With The New Captain Kirk

This post contains spoilers for the season finale of "Star Trek: Strange New Worlds."

"Star Trek: Strange New Worlds" re-introduced fans to an old favorite in the season 1 finale, showing us a new version of the young Captain James Tiberius Kirk. Kirk was played by William Shatner in the original series and then again by Chris Pine in the Kelvin-timeline films, but both performances are very different. In "Strange New Worlds," young Kirk, played by "The Vampire Diaries" star Paul Wesley, is very much a throwback to the original. The swashbuckling swagger and ladies-man machismo of Pine's performance got left in Wesley's warp-speed dust, bringing a more rounded, Starfleet-minded Kirk back to the franchise.

Don't get me wrong — Pine's Kirk is a lot of fun and his apple-chomping during the Kobayashi Maru test is legendary, but that's more of a pop culture riff on the character than staying true to his roots. "Strange New Worlds" brings Captain Kirk back into the fold in a big way, and gets young Kirk positively perfect.