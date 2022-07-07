The Amazing Visual Easter Egg Star Trek: Strange New Worlds Uses In Its Season Finale

This post contains spoilers for the season finale of "Star Trek: Strange New Worlds."

"Star Trek: Strange New Worlds" is a lovingly crafted return to form for "Star Trek," harkening back to the classic original series while also managing to feel completely fresh. There's a lot of attention to detail that makes every episode feel authentically "Trek," from the uniforms to the dialogue, but the season 1 finale, "A Quality of Mercy," features a much more subtle reference to "Star Trek: The Original Series."

"A Quality of Mercy" references the "Original Series" episode "Balance of Terror," both in its story and in its cinematography, bringing one of the best episodes from the 1960s series into the present. Including that infamous "Original Series" lighting.