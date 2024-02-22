Fox Censors Stepped In On Family Guy When Some Made-Up Profanity Became Real

In the "Family Guy" episode "Patriot Games" (January 29, 2006), Peter (Seth MacFarlane) is enlisted to play for the New England Patriots after he charges through a crowd of people on his way to the bathroom at a high school reunion. Peter, the shallow egotist that he is, is soon fired for showboating, but at least he got to meet Tom Brady (himself). The plot continues into a snobs-vs.-slobs story wherein Peter becomes the coach for a British football team called the London Sillinannies.

Like every episode of "Family Guy," "Patriot Games" contains many, many asides, pop culture references, and throw-away gags presented without any context whatsoever. Case in point: early in the episode, two characters are watching the news on TV, and the announcer, having finished speaking about the main story of the night, announces "Coming up: America's hottest new curse word. Clemen!" Or maybe it's "kleeman." There is no explanation as to what "kleeman" means, only that it has entered the lexicon of obscenities.

Mike Henry wrote "Patriot Games," and he couldn't have known that he was inventing an actual cuss word. As one might predict, the writers of "Family Guy" butted heads with censors a lot, and they often received notes as to what words they could and could not use on the air (evidently "vagina" was forbidden). It seems that "kleeman" was a word several writers used as an in-joke around the office when they wanted to use "vagina." Henry seems to have written "kleeman" into "Patriot Games" as an extension of that joke.

"Family Guy" writer Chris Sheridan spoke to CinemaBlend in 2020 and related a strange development. It seems that someone named Alex Pulido entered "kleeman" into Urban Dictionary as an actual cuss word ... and that it would have to be censored.