How Family Guy Paved The Way For Futurama's Many Revivals

Matt Groening's and David X. Cohen's animated sci-fi comedy series "Futurama" debuted on March 28, 1999. Only a few months earlier, on January 31, Seth McFarlane's animated sitcom "Family Guy" also premiered. They were both primetime animated sitcoms on the same network, and both were part of a wave of "Simpsons"-adjacent shows that tangled the airwaves for years. "Futurama" had the advantage over all the others, however, as it was co-developed by "Simpsons" creator Groening himself. 1999 also saw the release of the "Dilbert" animated series, "Home Movies" on the UPN, "Mission Hill" on the WB, and the stop-motion series "The PJs," as well as "SpongeBob SquarePants," "Batman Beyond," and "Ed, Edd n Eddy." It was a banner year.

As such, "Futurama" and "Family Guy" were often mentioned as a unit in conversations. Many fans of one watched the other, even though one was a sci-fi slapstick program and the other was a crass, "Married... with Children"-style sendup of sitcom wholesomeness.

"Futurama" ran for four seasons before being canceled by Fox in 2003. In the years that followed, "Futurama" accrued a fanatical devotion, largely thanks to DVD sales and reruns on cable TV. In 2008, the series was resurrected.

It seems that there was precedent in the form of "Family Guy," which was also canceled in 2003, but then picked up again ... by the same network ... in 2005. In a 2010 interview with the AV Club, Cohen noted that "Futurama" would not have been considered for revival had Fox not already revived "Family Guy."