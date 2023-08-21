In The Midst Of A Historic Industry Strike, Futurama Season 11 Makes The Case For Unions

This post contains spoilers for the latest episode of "Futurama" season 11.

If an animated sitcom goes on long enough, it will inevitably make an episode about unions. "The Simpsons," for instance, delivered a classic in season 4 with "Last Exit to Springfield," in which Homer ends up leading a union strike that shuts down the power plant. It's the episode that gave us the absolute banger that is Lisa's pro-union folk song, as well as that delightful montage of Mr. Burns and Mr. Smithers trying and failing to run the power plant by themselves. The world runs best when workers are properly compensated, the episode argues, even when those workers are as incompetent as Homer J. Simpson.

Even "South Park," with its tendency towards reactionary "both sides bad" social commentary, went unabashedly pro-union with its season 22 entry "Unfulfilled." In that episode, the town gets taken over by Amazon and the characters engage in a high-stakes, high-energy fight against Jeff Bezos. It spouts pro-worker rhetoric with only the tiniest whiffs of irony; it's a far improvement from its season 12 episode "Canada on Strike," which was basically a mean-spirited, 22-minute long mockery of the 2007 writer's strike. Showrunners Trey Parker and Matt Stone have had a lot of bad takes over the years, but when it comes to supporting unions, they've improved a lot.

The latest episode of "Futurama," titled "Related to Items You've Viewed," also takes aims at Amazon, as its stand-in Momazon drives all the smaller delivery businesses into bankruptcy. Admittedly, the jokes about the drones are a little played out, and the reference to peeing in bottles feels like it would've hit better back in 2018. The episode's a collection of references to well-known, long-mocked complaints, without much of the righteous anger that makes a pro-union episode so vital. Still, there's a lot to love here.