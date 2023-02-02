Homer Simpson Joins UK Workers On Strike, Because Lisa Needs Braces

This week, months of growing industrial action in the United Kingdom culminated in what was been dubbed "Walkout Wednesday." Half a million workers — including teachers, civil servants, rail workers, bus drivers, Border Force officials, and university staff — were on strike over pay and conditions, with thousands marching in cities across the country to demand action from the government. And Homer Simpson was on strike with them.

Just like America, reruns of "The Simpsons" have been a mainstay of British broadcast television for a long time, with Channel 4 currently airing episodes at 6pm on weekdays. And Wednesday's episode, by sheer coincidence (according to Channel 4), was "The Simpsons" season 4, episode 17, "Last Exit to Springfield."

In the episode, Homer becomes president of the International Brotherhood of Jazz Dancers, Pastry Chefs, and Nuclear Technicians, and leads his fellow nuclear power plant workers to strike after Mr. Burns removes the dental plan from the union contract. The timing is particularly poor since the family has just learned that Lisa needs braces, and without a dental plan she will be stuck with a grotesque scaffolding of steel and elastic bands. The episode gets in numerous jokes about union corruption and links to organized crime, but overall, it has a clear pro-worker bent. Mr. Burns eventually accepts that he can't run the plant without its workers, and agrees to restore the dental plan.