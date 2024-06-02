Why Family Guy Won't Parody The Star Wars Prequel Or Sequel Trilogies

"Family Guy" fans will often try to claim that the show's best years were its original three-season run, but I'd argue that the show's peak was somewhere around season 6. The series' comedic style had fully found its groove by this point, not to mention that it really started to lean into the Brian/Stewie duo episodes that everyone loves so much. Best of all, this was the beginning of the show's annual "Star Wars" parody specials.

For three years in a row, we got to enjoy a version of "Star Wars" where all the characters were acting like "Family Guy" characters. It not only created a really fun guessing game of "Who are they gonna pick to play X?" but gave the writers a chance to bring their neurotic observational humor into this familiar cinematic world. It's one thing for Peter to repeatedly groan while clutching his knee; it's another thing to see a giant robot camel pull the same schtick.

The best part was that, as much fun as the episodes had with nitpicking certain aspects of the original "Star Wars" trilogy (mainly, why'd the Empire keep placing self-destruct buttons on their Death Stars?), the "Family Guy" writers clearly had a ton of respect for the movies. At one point, they have Chris Griffin's Luke pause the plot simply to introduce us to "John Williams and the London Symphony Orchestra, everybody!"

But as for the prequels? Well, it doesn't seem like they love them quite as much. "I think the 'Cleveland Show' is doing those," Peter says dismissively at the end of the "Return of the Jedi" special. The sequel movies weren't around at this point, but even in the many seasons that have since passed, they've never done a special about them either. So what gives?