Family Guy Creator Seth MacFarlane Won't End The Show Until Audiences Stop Caring

"Familly Guy" is more than a show at this point. 25 years into its long run on television, it's a straight-up, locked-in part of the larger pop culture fabric. It's similar to "The Simpsons" in that way. But as the show is in the midst of its 22nd season, with a 23rd on the way, are we getting close to wrapping it up with the Griffin family? Creator Seth MacFarlane certainly doesn't seem to think there is any good reason to end it any time soon.

The Los Angeles Times recently caught up with MacFarlane, as well as the showrunners and members of the cast, to celebrate 25 years of "Family Guy." MacFarlane, who voices a number of characters on the show including Peter, Stewie, and Quagmire, among others, was asked whether he believes the show could run for another 25 years. After some back and forth, the animation guru explained that there are plenty of reasons to keep the show going for as long as possible.

"At this point, I don't see a good reason to stop. People still love it. It makes people happy and it funds some good causes. It's a lot of extraneous cash that you can donate to Rainforest Trust and you can still go out to dinner that night. There was a time when I thought, it's time to wrap it up. At this point, we've reached escape velocity. I don't know that there's any reason to stop at this point unless people get sick of it. Unless the numbers show that people just are, 'Eh, we don't care about 'Family Guy' anymore.' But that hasn't happened yet."

Co-showrunner Rich Appel then chimed in saying, "And we're still not strong. So he can't quit." The biggest difference these days is that Disney owns the rights to "Family Guy," even though it still airs on Fox.