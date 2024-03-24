The Biggest (And Worst) Change Fox's Disney Buyout Made To Family Guy

In March 2019, Disney completed their purchase of Fox, effectively enacting one of the largest studio mergers in Hollywood history. This came after Disney had already made a major purchase from Marvel Comics a decade earlier, as well as the buyout of Lucasfilm in 2012. As of this writing, Disney sits on top of what might be the largest film library in Hollywood. Disney has used their massive library to milk as much IP as possible, returning to old franchises that have been successful in the past. Frustratingly, they haven't opened up their massive archive to the public via one of their streaming services; much of the old Fox catalog remains under lock and key.

Through the Fox purchase, Disney inherited many TV shows and feature films that don't quite fit in with their populist, family-friendly brand. Disney owns the "Alien" movies, for instance, as well as "Die Hard." It's mind-boggling to think that Dr. Frank-N-Furter from "The Rocky Horror Picture Show" is a Disney Princess. Disney also owns the notoriously crass animated sitcom "Family Guy," a long-running series that banks on immature frat boy humor, violent nonsense, and kooky pop culture references. It's a parody of TV, skewering old-world tropes that are part of Gen-X's blood.

When Disney took over ownership of "Family Guy," however, some major changes needed to be made. Not necessarily in terms of its ribald writing, but more in the way it handled its pop culture references. Because Disney owned so much, it was a little harder for "Family Guy" to skewer its properties without an extra layer of corporate scrutiny. Showrunner Rich Appel talked about the shift in a 2022 interview with the Hollywood Reporter.