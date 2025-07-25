South Park Season 27 Picked The Show's Biggest Fight Yet — What Happens Now?

Hours before the season 27 premiere of Trey Parker and Matt Stone's "South Park," they finally inked a $1.5 billion deal with Paramount amid the "s*** show" of a merger between the legacy studio and Skydance Media. The new contract extends Paramount's relationship with South Park Studios for five years, guaranteeing 50 new episodes of the show for Comedy Central, as well as obtaining the library of the previous 26 seasons for Paramount+. To celebrate, they released "Sermon on the 'Mount," an episode where they're practically begging the twice-impeached President and indicted felon Donald Trump to sue them, using Jesus Christ himself to comment on CBS' lawsuit with Trump and the subsequent cancellation of "The Late Show with Stephen Colbert," and the abject horror journalists are enduring as their corporate bosses force them to appease Trump out of fear of retribution by turning the "60 Minutes" ticking clock into one that's fused to a bomb about to go off.

Trump is obviously very unhappy about the episode. Less than 24 hours earlier, the president took time away from running the country to fire off angry posts on his TruthSocial account about Joy Behar after she claimed on "The View" that he was jealous of former president Barack Obama's looks, and that was just one passing comment. This is an entire episode filled with nude, crude, and hilariously offensive depictions of the commander-in-chief, including a deepfake with a talking micropenis (complete with its own website). In order for the Paramount/Skydance merger to take place, the companies needed the approval of Trump's Federal Communications Commission (FCC), and many have speculated (myself included) that acts like paying out the baseless lawsuit against CBS, firing Colbert, and announcing they were ending DEI initiatives at Paramount were all in an attempt to appease Trump to earn his approval.

The FCC gave its approval for the merger the day after the episode aired, seemingly proving that capitulating to oppressors who wish to tighten restrictions on media is the only way to get what you want. Or if we want to look at this even more cynically, these institutions are doing exactly what they've always wanted to do and are now using "Trump's pressure" as a scapegoat. Either way, it's pathetic.