Eddington Is 2025's Most Divisive, Provocative & Infuriating Movie — But That's The Point

This article contains spoilers for "Eddington."

When the attack on Pearl Harbor happened in 1941, the media galvanized the tragedy into a general national mood of patriotism, and got the majority of the country on board to stop the Axis powers. This was what the George W. Bush administration and others attempted to do in the aftermath of the September 11th Attacks, only it wasn't just Osama Bin Laden they targeted, but Iraq as well. From my perspective as an Elder Millennial, it seems to me that American culture irreparably began to break after 9/11. The cognitive dissonance of that choice only increased given our access to the internet, a tool that allowed all of us the ability to learn and investigate for ourselves. Thanks to the tragic event mixed with a brand new wellspring of information at our fingertips, the possibility of a prevailing narrative was greatly diminished, and things felt increasingly too complex and uncertain for the average citizen to bear.

Thus began the early days of the criticism "too soon," something which existed in uncomfortable opposition with the rallying cry, "Never Forget." America criticizing itself was simpler when there was a self-admittedly corrupt individual like Richard Nixon to shoulder the bulk of the blame, and the 1990s had seen the country grow so complacent with corruption looking more like a soap opera scandal that the impeachment of Bill Clinton seems quaint today. The response to 9/11 was an emotionally unhealthy one — while our leaders manipulated our trauma into fulfilling their desires, ordinary people were torn between trying to face the issues head-on or trying to suppress them. A wave of films seeking to deal with 9/11 directly — from "United 93" to "World Trade Center" — made a cultural blip, but still felt easy to ignore for the sort of folks who earnestly raised the possibility of scrubbing the Twin Towers from old films and TV shows.

In other words, America has had major issues with taking a hard look at itself for decades. That's abundantly clear given the early responses to Ari Aster's "Eddington," a new movie which is set in 2020, another culturally turbulent year in our history. Already, people are calling it everything from an irresponsible film to using that old standard, "it's too soon." Frankly, it's not too soon; never has been. Instead, Aster's film, deliberately provocative and even infuriating as it may be, is working exactly as intended.