Eddington Director Ari Aster On JFK Influences, Conspiracies & His Favorite Comedies [Exclusive Interview]

No, that's a perfect answer. And I think one of the interesting things you said is, you have all these different perspectives, they all feel like something is wrong and they're trying to figure out what that is, and heir approach to it varies from character to character. The one thing I also noticed with each character is they all kind of have their own dissatisfaction with something in their life that feels like it leads them to buy into something that maybe they otherwise might not, because they're looking for some sense of purpose, something that fills the void that each of them have.

You have Joaquin Phoenix, who wants to have a kid, and it seems like Emma Stone's character isn't interested in that. You have Cameron Mann's character, who is interested in impressing a girl and is willing to do whatever it takes to get to that next stage. You have Pedro Pascal and his son's characters, they feel like they're trying to fill the void of their wife and mother leaving. It all kind of leads them to make these decisions that maybe otherwise wouldn't make sense for their actual characters, and I found that really fascinating.

That's right, yeah, that's how it is. We're all living in our lives, but we're also in the soup of everything. The two things get all coiled up and mixed up. So yeah, Joe Cross, the character played by Joaquin Phoenix, he is somebody who would've seen all of those Westerns. I think that has informed his own picture of himself. He became a sheriff probably because he loved those films and wanted to be one of those men of action who stand for what's right.

And he loves his wife, but he's very sentimental, which is another way of saying he's not really looking at his life. Right? And he's sentimental about his wife and about what she needs. But in fact, she has very specific needs. She's gone through very specific things that he's not willing to look at or able to look at or that just clash with his worldview. And she's held at a distance from us as well because we're with him. We're in his point of view. So all we can see is what he's seeing with her. But she has her own history that has given her a very specific picture of the world, and she's looking for answers. And somebody comes into her life who has them.

So some of these people are more vulnerable than others. Some of them are more malign than others and more cynical. I think that's one thing that Covid opened up, was multiple spaces for people to come in and provide answers, because we're all so lost. And that's only gotten worse. That hasn't gotten better since lockdown.

Yeah, 100%. You mentioned kind of how we're kept at a distance as far as the things that Joaquin Phoenix doesn't really experience as a character in most cases. One of those exceptions to that, I think, is when you focus in on what we're meant to understand, I believe, is Antifa. The group that flies around in private planes, has false protest signs, is creating these issues. One of the things that I was really interested in is how that threat becomes a threat for both sides in the movie, whether they're trying to create chaos that makes it look like one side is doing something that's terrorist in activity. But also if you're someone who is maybe on their side, but they witness [these violent actions], they're in just as much danger as the people that they're trying to make look bad.

Exactly.

I thought that was really interesting.

Well, thank you. Yeah, I mean, that's where the film kind of becomes suddenly gripped by the paranoia of the characters. We are primarily aligned with Joe Cross and his worldview, right? So when the jet flies in, that's where the film kind of deliberately becomes something of a Rorschach test.

Right.

Right? I think maybe the best way of describing what that test is, suddenly at that point, you're either watching a satire or you're watching a dramatization of what was happening at the time.

Depending on what someone maybe believes. And then they become part of the conspiracy, too.

Yeah, exactly. So it was kind of important for me that the film kind of be so gripped by the fever of that kind of thinking that all those things come to really manifest.