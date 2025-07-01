Eddington Review: Ari Aster Holds Up A Mirror To American Insanity In This Twisted Western

When it comes to life's impactful events, there is a distinction between acknowledgement and understanding. The latter can only come with distance and time; no era can be fully understood while we're still living in it, no matter how long or how short it lasts. The former is much more immediate, as all it takes is a brief glance at major news headlines to grasp when something is happening. Unfortunately, acknowledgement has much more potential to lead to emotional upheavals especially because an event or problem is still ongoing. It's why the term "doomscrolling" has entered the common parlance, and why recent national issues (never mind international ones) have contributed to an overall mental health crisis that so many of us are experiencing these days. It's not paranoia if the news seems like it's really out to get you, in other words.

America's current descent into cultural madness has many contributors, of course; this is not the sole problem of just one tragic incident or one person. Yet it does have a crux point in the year 2020, wherein the combination of a worldwide pandemic, the institution of lockdown and social distancing practices, the increasing injustices perpetrated by the government and more turned everyday life into a bizarre, hellish existence for several months at least. Even though things seemingly began to improve in 2021, the truth is that none of us have ever fully recovered from 2020, least of all our country, as recent events have more than demonstrated. We're through the looking glass, and although our daily existence may or may not be hellish, it's very few people's definition of "normal."

Filmmaker Ari Aster has never made a so-called "normal" film during his short but prolific career. In fact, his work has been growing increasingly abnormal, as his journey from "Hereditary" through "Midsommar" to "Beau is Afraid" shows. With this month's "Eddington," a demented take on the Western thriller set during the height of the troubles of 2020, Aster has made his most twisted movie yet: a normal one. That's not to say "Eddington" doesn't bear Aster's signature stylistic tics, but instead says a lot about our real life: things have gotten so strange that we've already been living inside an Ari Aster movie, and all Aster had to do was point and shoot it.