Ari Aster's Eddington Trailer Takes You Back To The Early Days Of The Pandemic

2020. Weird year! Not great! Didn't care for it! In fact, I'd rather never think about it again, thank you very much! Well, unfortunately for me and any other cinephiles out there who feel similarly, writer/director Ari Aster is here to put those preferences to the test.

A24 has released the first trailer for "Eddington," Aster's upcoming Western that's set in the early days of the COVID-19 pandemic, and watching it instantly whisked me back to that first summer of being inside, not knowing what the heck was going on, and trying to distract myself from the fact that a whole lot of people were dying. The division that was already tearing the United States apart became supercharged during that period, and it seems like that scenario is serving as the foundation of Aster's new movie, which features a star-studded cast.