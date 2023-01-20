Rian Johnson Explains Why Glass Onion Takes Place During The Pandemic

One of the most interesting choices in "Glass Onion" is the decision to set the whole story in the middle of the pandemic. Plenty of other movies and shows have been content to simply ignore the pandemic altogether, and for the most part audiences have been happy to go along. Having your movie set in May 2020 means you'll have to explain how every character's life has been affected by quarantine and mask mandates, and that can be drag.

But for "Glass Onion," the pandemic setting doesn't feel like a drag at all. Quarantine helps to initially explain why Benoit Blanc (Daniel Craig) would be so willing to fly off to a mysterious murder mystery party, and the choices for each character's masks in the early dock scene help to highlight their sensibilities in a fun, topical way. For director and writer Rian Johnson, the May 2020 setting was pretty much inevitable: "The marching orders of these movies, even for the first one, are to set them in the present moment," Johnson explained in an interview with The Filmcast.

The biggest challenge for Johnson was less about making the pandemic feel relevant to the story thematically, and more about it preventing the pandemic from making things feel too gloomy. "It is such a serious thing and these are deeply unserious movies, so taking a light touch with it, I think, was really important," he said.