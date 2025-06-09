Materialists Review: Celine Song Brings A Beautiful Depth And Yearning To The Traditional Rom-Com

What is a rom-com? There's a literal answer to that question, of course, yet while there are a myriad of films one could cite that fit neatly into the definition of the subgenre, it's a question that becomes trickier when trying to answer it outside of merely using examples. After all, some manner of love story can be found in hundreds of films that don't fit inside the "rom-com" banner, and humor is an ingredient in those and hundreds of other movies, too. The reason for all this questioning is due to the fact that we're currently enjoying a period of resurgence for the traditional romantic comedy, a subgenre that used to be a staple of the theatrical release landscape. Ever since the rise of streaming, however, these films have tended to be relegated to the background of whichever service's algorithm you're using, and since there was no need for a rom-com to set itself apart in a bustling marketplace, none of these streaming exclusives sought to push the envelope all that much.

Yet the rom-com has been making a comeback as of late, thanks in large part to box office successes like "Anyone But You" as well as genre mashups like this year's "Heart Eyes." Judging by the marketing, it seems that the next major salvo in the rom-com's comeback arsenal is "Materialists," a film that stars three hot (literally and figuratively) movie stars, is set in a major metropolitan city, and features a rags vs. riches love triangle story. If it had been made 25-odd years ago — or if it'd simply been made by another filmmaker — the movie may have been just that, a neat little typical rom-com, no more, and no less.

Instead, "Materialists" is the sophomore feature by writer/director Celine Song, who broke out with her lusciously rich debut film "Past Lives" in 2023. A more basic filmmaker may have seen "Materialists" as an opportunity to show their range, but while the movie absolutely demonstrates Song's agility with style, it also proves her prowess as an auteur filmmaker. "Materialists" is one of the most unique and heartfelt romantic dramedies to come around in a while, and though it may let down those who want their rom-coms to be more surface and less feeling (and, to be honest, funnier than what this film delivers), for those of us romantics who yearn for such depth, it's easy to fall head over heels for the film.