Heart Eyes Review: This Slasher Rom-Com Isn't Scary, But It Is Stylish And Sweet

Slasher movies seem to be having a revival these days, provided they have a neat little hook that adds some flare to the subgenre. This new wave of slashers aren't just slasher movies — they're slasher movies with a twist. Enter "Heart Eyes," a new flick that asks, "What if a slasher movie was also a rom-com?" To add some fuel to the fire, "Heart Eyes" also fits into the "holiday horror" sub-genre — while Christmas seems to reign supreme here (even more so than Halloween, oddly enough), there are plenty of other holidays on the calendar to turn into days of mass murder. "Heart Eyes" uses Valentine's Day as its backdrop, joining the likes of the two "My Bloody Valentine" films and the somewhat forgotten 2001 slasher "Valentine."

As a plus, "Heart Eyes" has some talented people at the helm: it hails from indie horror filmmaker Josh Ruben, who directed wonderful little fright flicks like "Scare Me" and "Werewolves Within," and has a script co-written (with Phillip Murphy) by Christopher Landen (the filmmaker behind excellent neo-slashers "Happy Death Day," "Happy Death Day 2U," and "Freaky," one of the best modern slashers) and Michael Kennedy, a writer who seems to specialize in modern slashers with a hook (he wrote the body-swapping slasher "Freaky," the Christmas slasher "It's a Wonderful Knife," and the recent Netflix time travel slasher "Time Cut").

All of this is promising. And indeed, "Heart Eyes" has a fun, funny script and some surprisingly stylish direction — Ruben has a good eye, and takes his time with his shots, even throwing in a split diopter moment for good measure. To sweeten the deal, "Heart Eyes" also has two charming, likable leads in Olivia Holt and Mason Gooding, who play a mismatched couple just trying to live through the night while a masked killer hacks and slashes their way through hordes of people. There's a lot to love here. And yet ... "Heart Eyes" ends up feeling slightly inert. I had fun with most of this flick, but by the time the third act rolled around and certain characters started rattling off seemingly endless monologues, I felt my eyes glazing over. It also doesn't help that the film seems completely uninterested in being scary. When it comes to this horror rom-com, "Heart Eyes" is heavy on the rom-com and extremely light on the horror.