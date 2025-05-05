Why Jack Black Regrets One Of His Biggest Box Office Hits

The key premise of "Shallow Hal" isn't too complicated — while under hypnosis, the titular character pictures women to be as beautiful outside as they are inside. As such, he sees his boss' daughter, Rosemary Shanahan (Gwyneth Paltrow), as a slim woman despite the fact that she actually weighs around 300 pounds. In order to achieve this illusion, Paltrow had to wear a fat suit for scenes where she appeared as the real Rosemary. And much like Jack Black felt negatively about "Shallow Hal" years after the fact, Paltrow would later admit that wearing the prosthetics proved to be a miserable experience. "The first day I tried the fat suit on, I was in the Tribeca Grand and I walked through the lobby," she explained (via The Guardian). "It was so sad. It was so disturbing. No one would make eye contact with me because I was obese. I felt humiliated."

While many of the fat jokes and other bits of humor in "Shallow Hal" may have aged like milk, it can also be argued that the Farrelly Brothers' hearts were in the right place when they were making the movie — focusing solely on one's physical attributes is indeed a shallow and immature way to go about dating. Even Black seems to have relaxed his stance on "Shallow Hal" since that time he confessed to feeling like a sell-out for appearing in it. "It was a really funny script and a funny story, but it had a lot of emotional underpinnings too," he said in a later interview (via YouTube). "It had some cool resonance ... and I think that's why it stuck around for all those years."