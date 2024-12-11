The 10 Best Romantic Comedies Of 2024, Ranked

2024 was an ... unusual year for romantic comedies. As the genre continues its slow-motion migration into television and streaming, films that fit this once-omnipresent bill are no longer as common, and are rarely box office juggernauts. When a truly great rom-com lands, it's a cause for bona fide celebration.

So when the /Film team looked at the state of the genre over the past twelve months to assemble our list of the 10 best romantic comedies of 2024, we found ourselves at an impasse. There simply weren't enough traditional rom-coms to fill an entire list, but there were a lot of movies that had rom-com flavor. Films that, it could be argued, were coming into being because of the absence of the more familiar forms of the genre — the next evolution, if you will.

So we hashed it out. And argued a bunch. (This was all recorded, and will be the subject of an upcoming episode of the /Film Daily podcast). The result was this list, which blends the more traditional romantic comedies of the year with the ones that color outside the lines a bit. A few of them even had members of the team shouting "But it's not a rom-com!" while others argued back with equal passion.

So, is our list of the best romantic comedies of 2024 a traditional one? Not in the slightest. Should it hopefully get you thinking, and wondering, about what actually defines a rom-com in 2024? We hope so.