The Funniest Show On Max Has An Important Lesson For The Other Streamers

Hi. Yes. Sorry to bother you. Hello. Do you have a moment to talk about our Lord and Savior, Deborah Vance? The Emmy award-winning series "Hacks" has just finished its phenomenal third season, one that many fans (myself included) were terrified wouldn't be able to match the triumphant heights of season 2. The second season ended in a way that felt complete if Max were to have pulled the plug on the show, but after the absolutely dynamite season 3 finale, "Hacks" has proven itself as a series that can and should continue as long as stars Jean Smart and Hannah Einbinder want to keep playing Deborah Vance and Ava Daniels, respectively.

It's exciting as a "Hacks" fan from the very start to see so many people finally catching onto what is arguably the best comedy show on TV that isn't "Abbott Elementary" or the not-really-a-comedy brilliance that is "The Bear," especially considering how many fantastic shows are unceremoniously canceled before they're able to find their audience. And yet, three seasons in, "Hacks" remains the funniest show on Max (especially since "The Other Two" is no more), and is only growing in popularity.

If you ask me, it's because "Hacks" has found the balance between the binge-model release schedule of the streaming era and the weekly appointment viewing of traditional HBO-produced series. All three seasons of "Hacks" have wisely decided to release two episodes each week, giving audiences anywhere between an hour to an hour and a half of new material. The dedicated time chunk makes it still feel like appointment viewing, but having the ability to spark the serotonin production caused by hitting "play next episode" gives us all a taste of the binge model.

But more importantly, it's the perfect way to get people talking about the show in a way that will entice new viewers.