How Avoiding Streaming Made Yellowjackets A Huge Sleeper Hit [ATX]

When Showtime's "Yellowjackets" first made it on our TV screens, I felt like I was screaming into the void with my love. The gripping survival-horror mystery series encapsulates everything I love in entertainment, which is why when I first wrote about the show for /Film I titled it, "Why Isn't Everyone Obsessed With Yellowjackets, Showtime's Multi-Timeline Cannibal Thriller?" I was insufferable online with my fandom. I found ways to bring up the show in any possible conversation for the entire winter of 2021-2022. I am a proud worker bee in the "Yellowjackets" hive, which meant watching the show slowly snowball into an avalanche of rabid fans gave me a sick sense of pleasure.

If you ask me, a self-proclaimed "Yellowjackets" professional, the reason the show succeeded in developing a fan base was due to its weekly episodic releases. The core of the show is solving the mystery of what really happened in the 1996 Canadian Wilderness after a plane filled with a high school girls' soccer team crashed and stranded them without resources for 19 months, and forcing us to wait a week between episodes birthed a powder keg of fan speculation. We couldn't shut up about it, and the constant discussions absolutely helped lure new fans into the hive.

If you ask "Yellowjackets" executive producer Drew Comins and eOne EVP of Scripted Programming, Jacqueline Sacerio, they'd agree. /Film's own Ryan Scott was in attendance for the "Reinventing the Watercooler" panel at the ATX Television Festival, where Comins and Sacerio provided their theories on the show's success.