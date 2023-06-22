The Bear Season 2's Big Christmas Episode Is A Star-Studded Anxiety Attack

As mentioned above, "Fishes" is this season's answer to "Review," which means you can expect lots and lots of intense moments that make you want to rip your hair out. Unlike having to deal with a rush of orders, "Fishes" deals with the characters' own inner troubles. It's clear that mental illness runs through the family, and at one point we see Michael by himself, barely able to hold back tears.

Later, Carmy freaks out when he learns that Michael ran into one of Carmy's crushes and "put in a good word" for him. Carmy chalks this up to Michael messing with him, but Michael insists his intentions were noble. Later, Michael is in the midst of telling a story when he's interrupted by Uncle Lee, who (somewhat rudely) informs Michael that they've all heard this story before, countless times. This seems to flip a switch in Michael's brain, and later, as the group sits around the dinner table waiting to eat, he begins chucking forks directly at Lee's head — an action that causes everyone at the table to grow understandably nervous.

But the real anxiety of the evening radiates from Curtis' Donna, who keeps getting drunker as the night wears on. She spends almost the entire episode in the kitchen cooking the seven fishes, and whenever anyone comes in offering to help she quickly, and loudly, shoos them away — only to then complain that no one is helping her. By the time the meal is served, she's frazzled and out of it, and when Natalie asks if she's okay it triggers a kind of breakdown, with Donna lashing out at the room — only to then leave and drive her car through one of the walls of the house.

It's intense to the extreme. So much so that I found myself unable to sit still; I squirmed in my seat as all of this unfolded in manic fashion. And I was taken with how the episode ends, first with a close-up of Carmy's face and then a slow zoom-in on Natalie as she looks utterly horrified and perplexed. It's a horror movie ending, and by the time the show cuts to the credits (complete with a Weezer song!), you'll be exhausted and reminded that "The Bear" is one of the best things on TV right now.