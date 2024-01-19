The Reacher Finale Makes Clear That This Show Is Better In The Binge Format

This article contains spoilers for "Reacher" season 2.

One of the biggest questions (at least among those who haven't read the original Jack Reacher novels) many viewers had going into the "Reacher" season 2 finale regarded the mysterious A.M. (Ferdinand Kingsley). The show has constantly cut to this enigmatic man, who's gone by many names with those initials, throughout its second season. He's been on a dangerous mission across the country to transport some illegally contained missiles, and he's casually murdered multiple people in his quest to pull it off.

But beyond that, A.M.'s been irrelevant. For seven episodes straight, he hasn't shared a single scene with any of the other main characters, nor has he actually done much to affect their goals. Many viewers probably assumed this meant the series was saving the best with him for last. Maybe the season 2 finale would reveal some extra bit of game-changing information about A.M., or at least have A.M.'s storyline connect with Reacher's early into the episode, allowing them to interact directly for more than 30 seconds.

Instead, A.M. doesn't meet Jack until the very end of the finale, when all the other bad guys have been defeated. A.M. is then easily outnumbered, casually shot down, and that's it for him after a whole season of build-up. It's hard not to feel disappointed, even if this is all technically faithful to the series' source material. The point of it all seems to be to underline how badass Reacher's team is — that even this slick evil spy is no match for our favorite wandering loner. But while that might've worked in the original books, which are written as page-turners meant to be sped through in two or three sittings, it's a disappointing resolution when you've waited five weeks for it.