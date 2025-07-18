Eddington Director Ari Aster Gave Joaquin Phoenix An Indirect Note That Changed His Character

While having a bumpy first day of shooting isn't too uncommon, it would make sense that Phoenix and Aster would find it unsettling when embarking on an ambitious movie like "Eddington." Fortunately, the strength of their working partnership forged on "Beau is Afraid" came through, allowing Aster to give Phoenix a note that was little more than a gesture, and it was enough to help Phoenix construct the entire character from there. In fact, it wasn't even a direct note, as Aster was simply performing Joe's lines alongside Phoenix in order to help both of them figure the character out. As Phoenix explained:

"So, I'm standing in front of the chalkboard, and I'm practicing my lines. And then Ari is standing next to me and he's going through the lines at the same time. We're both standing side by side with it. And Ari takes on the feelings. He doesn't separate from the character. And so he's doing it. And I just feel him. And there's a point where he just made this gesture, where he put up his hands, as kind of like, 'I'm sorry.' I don't know. And then as he just was talking and s**t, I just was like, 'Oh, that gesture. That's it. That's Joe.' Joe's always in this state of putting up his hand, trying to stop the world, trying to stop the thing that's happening. Everything is falling. He's losing grasp of his relationship and this idea of himself and what it is to be a man and to be an American and to be a man of power in this time, and it's all slipping away from me. And he's just constantly just trying to put up his hands, going like, 'No, stop. It's going to be okay.' And it was like this moment that just unlocked it for me, at least for that scene, it gave me some clarity."

From there, Aster and Phoenix could really dive into Joe and "Eddington," tackling the movie's skewed ensemble of characters and situations with a better footing. It's the kind of work that comes from artists who have experience with and knowledge of each other; as Phoenix put it, the duo "were less cordial" when making "Eddington" because Aster is now "armed fully with the information" about how the actor works. Who knows if Aster and Phoenix will work together for a third time in the future, but when the results are as singular and compelling as those of "Beau is Afraid" and "Eddington," it'd be a crime if they didn't.

