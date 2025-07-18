Eddington's Mysterious (And Potentially Controversial) Villains Explained

This article contains spoilers for "Eddington."

Although he's only four films deep into his career, filmmaker Ari Aster has already gained a notorious reputation for the way his work includes a heaping helping of ambiguity. From the mysteries surrounding the Graham family's past in "Hereditary" to the question of what (if anything) is real in "Beau Is Afraid," Aster's movies leave a lot of aspects unexplained by their conclusion. His latest film, "Eddington," is no different in this department. Even though it's set in a more recognizably grounded world than his prior films, it's not for lack of any paranoia-inducing (or paranoia-induced) elements. Aster's earlier films follow a protagonist as they are inexorably drawn into an increasingly hostile and surreal world, and the biggest difference with "Eddington" is that this surreal world just happens to closely resemble our reality from the year 2020 and beyond.

Despite deliberately playing with this political and sociological fire, Aster hasn't made a polemic out of "Eddington." Yes, the film can be interpreted in a variety of ways, and either side of the political divide could rather easily make a case for it being a scathing indictment of the opposite group. Yet there's still such ambiguity about many aspects of the film that it can't be officially claimed as standing for either "side," which is a dicey yet fiendishly clever way for Aster to also skirt the issue of the film being a "both sides" venture.

The most controversial example of the way the movie handles these divisive issues lies with the group of villains who intrude upon the climax of the film. Largely unseen and certainly unheard, these assailants can be assumed to be part of Antifa, short for anti-fascist, who are a group of left-wing political activists that make their presence known at protests and other locations of political and social unrest. In right-wing circles, the organization has become a sort of bogeyman figure, with the conspiracy-minded believing they seek to incite violence and riots as part of some destabilization effort.

Although Aster is undeniably riffing on this mythical persona with the inclusion of these apparently left-wing terrorists in the film, their depiction and meaning aren't so clear-cut. In "Eddington," they could be an exaggerated hallucination of the main character, a smoke screen for a shady fictional corporation, or perhaps just a Rorschach test for the audience's own beliefs, as Aster himself seems to indicate.