Why The Late Show With Stephen Colbert Was Canceled - Is The Daily Show Next?

Stephen Colbert stunned viewers when he released a video from his show on Instagram bearing the following message:

"I want to let you know something that I found out just last night. Next year will be our last season. The network will be ending 'The Late Show' in May. It's not just the end of our show, but it's the end of 'The Late Show' on CBS. I'm not being replaced. This is all just going away."

After Colbert broke the news, CBS executives released their own statement praising Colbert as "irreplaceable" and lamenting the sad state of the modern TV landscape. "This is purely a financial decision against a challenging backdrop in late night," the statement read. "It is not related in any way to the show's performance, content, or other matters happening at Paramount."

That last sentence is notable because, given a recent monologue from Colbert, not everyone finds it believable. CBS is owned by Paramount, and on Monday, Colbert harshly criticized Paramount for agreeing to a $16 million settlement with President Donald Trump. The settlement was the result of a transparently flimsy lawsuit from Trump alleging that "60 Minutes" had deceptively edited its interview with then-presidential nominee Kamala Harris in 2024, a claim that largely fell apart when CBS released all the footage to the public.

"I believe this kind of complicated financial settlement with a sitting government official has a technical name in legal circles: It's Big Fat Bribe," Colbert stated. "This all comes as Paramount's owners are trying to get the Trump administration to approve the sale of our network to a new owner, Skydance."

Quoting from a media journalist's report on the merger, Colbert added, "Once Skydance gets CBS, the new owner's desire to please Trump could 'put pressure on late night host and frequent Trump critic Stephen Colbert.'" Jokingly stroking his new mustache, Colbert added, "Okay, but how are they going to put pressure on Stephen Colbert if they can't find him?" In light of recent events, the joke's a little less funny now.