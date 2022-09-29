Trevor Noah Is Leaving The Daily Show After Seven Years As Host

After seven years as the face of "The Daily Show," host Trevor Noah is ready to step down. Noah announced his plans to depart the Comedy Central series at Thursday night's live taping of the show in New York, saying, "My time is up," to audible gasps from the audience (see below, via Variety).

Noah was a virtual unknown when he took over "The Daily Show" from Jon Stewart in 2015, but he's since become a staple of late-night TV and will obviously leave some big shoes to fill if and when the network decides to have someone take over from him. The alternative would be for them to discontinue "The Daily Show" or go hostless like the Oscars have, and it doesn't sound like they're considering the first option, at least. It's not yet clear when exactly Noah will be leaving the show or what the path forward will be, but Comedy Central has already issued a statement, which makes it sound like they are interested in continuing the series after his departure, saying: