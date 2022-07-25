Why Was Full Frontal With Samantha Bee Canceled?

The axe continues to fall over at TBS with the cancelation of "Full Frontal With Samantha Bee" (via THR). The show confirmed the news on Twitter, saying that they were "thankful" that they got to "annoy the right people every week."

The Emmy-winning late night show ran for seven brilliant seasons, but this can't help but feel inevitable. This is just the latest in a series of cancelations at TBS, including Nasim Pedrad's "Chad," which was canceled right as the show was about to premiere its second season. Cuts are hitting TBS, TNT, and TruTV after the merger of WarnerMedia and Discovery, and they have also taken down "The Last O.G.," "The Big D," and "Kill the Orange-Faced Bear" from Damon Wayans Jr. According to THR, the few shows left on TBS include "American Dad" and the underrated comedy "Miracle Workers," which has been renewed for a fourth season.

Samantha Bee was a correspondent on "The Daily Show with Jon Stewart" for 12 years, and left in 2015 to do the TBS late night series. And if someone else doesn't pick up her show, our screens will be the lesser for it. Bee's commentary on news stories that we didn't hear as much about on other late night shows (particularly stories about women) were presented with her trademark brand of biting humor and bluntness. This is an absolute loss to audiences.