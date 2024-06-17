TRON's Innovative Computer Animation Still Required Graph Paper, Math, And A Prayer

Steven Lisberger's 1982 sci-fi film "Tron" was a special effects bonanza that was disqualified for the Best Visual Effects Oscar the year it came out, as the Academy felt that employing computers to animate film visuals was "cheating." "Tron" famously used extensive CGI, making it the first major feature film to use computers as extensively as it did. The film is about a human computer programmer (Jeff Bridges) who is dematerialized by a malevolent, intelligent computer program, and rematerialized inside a computer mainframe.

Inside the mainframe, computer programs are human-shaped beings that must compete in blood sports, aka video games, at the behest of their "Users," spoken of like deities. Tron (Bruce Boxleitner) is a dashing heroic program who aims to confront the tyrannical Master Control Program, and Jeff Bridges joins Tron to help.

The computer "interiors" were envisioned as a vast, black space, populated by glowing towers and spires constructed of gently glowing wire frames. The human actors were filmed in a way-too-complicated process wherein they would be filmed in black-and-white, and then the film strip would be laid over, copied, laid over again, and processed multiple times, just to insert every last visual element into a frame. This had to be done because there was no way to extract CGI backgrounds from a computer and put them on a filmstrip, making composing actors onto CGI backgrounds nearly impossible.

The inability to extract CGI from a computer also required a lot of analog handiwork from the VFX technicians, even for the CGI scenes with no actors in them (like the lightcycle sequence in the picture above). Animator Bill Kroyer talked to the Guardian in 2023, and he revealed the complex graph paper-based mapping system his technicians needed to employ to get the visuals on film.