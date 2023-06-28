Where To Watch Tron And Tron: Legacy To Prepare For Tron: Ares
Greetings, programs! Disney has been trying to get a third "TRON" film off the ground for the better part of a decade, but despite the cult classic standing of both the 1982 original film and the 2010 sequel, "TRON: Legacy," the beloved IP sits in a very weird spot for the House of Mouse. Both films were profitable upon release, but not so profitable they could justify an explosive franchise expansion like what they have with the Marvel Cinematic Universe and "Star Wars" properties. Joseph Kosinski, who recently directed the smash-hit "Top Gun: Maverick," was at the helm for "TRON: Legacy," and said that he was this close to bringing a third "TRON" film to life back in 2015, but Disney changed their minds at the last second.
Plenty of "TRON" fans will surely mourn the movie that never was, but if there's a silver lining to be found, it's that "TRON: Ares" is officially in the works from director Joachim Rønning ("Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales") from a script by Jack Thorne ("His Dark Materials") and Jesse Wigutow, the scribe behind the upcoming re-imagining of "The Crow." For a while now, the only information anyone had about "TRON: Ares" was that it would star Jared Leto, but that's about it!
It's highly unlikely that we'll get another soundtrack half as cool as the last film now that Daft Punk is no longer making music, and there's no guarantee that Jeff Bridges will return as Kevin Flynn. But according to The Hollywood Reporter, we can at least look forward to Evan Peters ("Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story") joining Leto in the Grid and that the film will "focus on the emergence of a sentient program that crosses over into the human world that is not ready for contact."
If you ask us, now is the perfect time for a "TRON" rewatch.
Where to watch the TRON films
The "TRON" films are Disney's notorious outsider sci-fi franchise, so as to be expected, both "TRON" and "TRON: Legacy" are available to stream on Disney+. If you're a physical media junkie (as everyone should be), there are also multiple releases of both films on DVD and Blu-ray, and plenty of resellers have the original film on VHS if you're a cinematic oldhead that doesn't play within the confines of Blu-ray region limitations. We here at /Film are also firm believers that "TRON: Legacy" is a movie that deserves more love, so there's no time like the present to give the film a rewatch and be reminded of the brilliance of bio-digital jazz, man.
As a special treat, Disney+ is also home to the quite excellent animated series, "TRON: Uprising," which serves as connective tissue between the two existing films. The series follows Beck (Elijah Wood), a young program who becomes the leader of a revolution inside the Grid. The animation is stunning, but the voice cast is truly masterful. Joining Wood is Bruce Boxleitner, Mandy Moore, Nate Corddry, Lance Henriksen, Emmanuelle Chriqui, Reginald VelJohnson, Tricia Helfer, Fred Tatasciore, Donald Faison, Paul Scheer, Kate Mara, Aaron Paul, Marcia Gay Harden, Lance Reddick, Olivia Wilde, David Arquette, and Paul Reubens.