Where To Watch Tron And Tron: Legacy To Prepare For Tron: Ares

Greetings, programs! Disney has been trying to get a third "TRON" film off the ground for the better part of a decade, but despite the cult classic standing of both the 1982 original film and the 2010 sequel, "TRON: Legacy," the beloved IP sits in a very weird spot for the House of Mouse. Both films were profitable upon release, but not so profitable they could justify an explosive franchise expansion like what they have with the Marvel Cinematic Universe and "Star Wars" properties. Joseph Kosinski, who recently directed the smash-hit "Top Gun: Maverick," was at the helm for "TRON: Legacy," and said that he was this close to bringing a third "TRON" film to life back in 2015, but Disney changed their minds at the last second.

Plenty of "TRON" fans will surely mourn the movie that never was, but if there's a silver lining to be found, it's that "TRON: Ares" is officially in the works from director Joachim Rønning ("Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales") from a script by Jack Thorne ("His Dark Materials") and Jesse Wigutow, the scribe behind the upcoming re-imagining of "The Crow." For a while now, the only information anyone had about "TRON: Ares" was that it would star Jared Leto, but that's about it!

It's highly unlikely that we'll get another soundtrack half as cool as the last film now that Daft Punk is no longer making music, and there's no guarantee that Jeff Bridges will return as Kevin Flynn. But according to The Hollywood Reporter, we can at least look forward to Evan Peters ("Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story") joining Leto in the Grid and that the film will "focus on the emergence of a sentient program that crosses over into the human world that is not ready for contact."

If you ask us, now is the perfect time for a "TRON" rewatch.