The Only Major Actors Still Alive From The Original Tron Movie

A lot of sci-fi films helped shape the genre into what it is today, but perhaps none of them are as underrated as the 1982 film "Tron." The original entry into a franchise that would come to span several decades was studded with soon-to-be stars like the incomparable Jeff Bridges, who would go on to earn an Academy Award.

Bridges stars in the action-adventure as Kevin Flynn, a video game developer who gets trapped inside his own software and has to interact with the programs inside his computer's main frame to escape. Digital technology was still emerging in the 1980s, and computers were relegated to those with a proclivity for science. All that is to say, the public wasn't ready for a movie filled with symbolic computer metaphors, and the film was not a success.

However, as computers began to rise in popularity, so too did "Tron." Early web users looked back on the film fondly and saw it as a prescient commentary on a technology that would soon take over our lives. By 2010, computers were a part of everyday life, and it felt like the perfect time for a revival. Several actors from the original film reprised their roles for that year's legacy sequel, "Tron: Legacy," but not everyone survived long enough to see the original film's resurgence in popularity.

Thankfully, some of the actors who starred in the original "Tron" film are still alive and have thriving careers in 2024. Luckily for you, I did a bit of digging so you don't have to.