Cindy Morgan, Star Of Tron And Caddyshack, Is Dead At 69

"Tron" and "Caddyshack" star Cindy Morgan has died, TMZ is reporting. The actress who appeared in several hit films and TV shows, most notably in the 1980s, was 69 years old. The outlet confirmed the news with the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office, but the details surrounding Morgan's passing are not currently available.

Morgan began her career as a weather reporter, but her first on-screen acting role came in 1979, when she played Elaine in the erotic comedy "Up Yours." Known for her striking blonde hair and blue-eyes, Morgan was cast in bombshell roles, including as the goofily named character Lacy Underall in the 1980 Bill Murray-led comedy "Caddyshack." The actress soon found herself in the zeitgeist, appearing in the cyberspace action-adventure film "Tron" as Dr. Lora Baines, a scientific assistant who was dating ENCOM programmer Alan (Bruce Boxleitner). In the same film, Morgan also played Yori, a cool and powerful computer program that, naturally, happened to take the form of a humanoid woman.

At Sci-Fi Expo in 2010, Morgan spoke frankly about her career roadblocks, sharing a story about a time she stood up to a producer when he attempted to allow Playboy photographers on set for her scene in "Caddyshack." "Do it or you're blanked in this business and you'll never work again," Morgan recalled a producer telling her. "They took away my paid ads, they took away my billing, and I did not work for a year and a half after 'Caddyshack,'" she told the assembled crowd. A Times of San Diego article also notes that Morgan dropped her agent over the ordeal.