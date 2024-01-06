Cindy Morgan, Star Of Tron And Caddyshack, Is Dead At 69
"Tron" and "Caddyshack" star Cindy Morgan has died, TMZ is reporting. The actress who appeared in several hit films and TV shows, most notably in the 1980s, was 69 years old. The outlet confirmed the news with the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office, but the details surrounding Morgan's passing are not currently available.
Morgan began her career as a weather reporter, but her first on-screen acting role came in 1979, when she played Elaine in the erotic comedy "Up Yours." Known for her striking blonde hair and blue-eyes, Morgan was cast in bombshell roles, including as the goofily named character Lacy Underall in the 1980 Bill Murray-led comedy "Caddyshack." The actress soon found herself in the zeitgeist, appearing in the cyberspace action-adventure film "Tron" as Dr. Lora Baines, a scientific assistant who was dating ENCOM programmer Alan (Bruce Boxleitner). In the same film, Morgan also played Yori, a cool and powerful computer program that, naturally, happened to take the form of a humanoid woman.
At Sci-Fi Expo in 2010, Morgan spoke frankly about her career roadblocks, sharing a story about a time she stood up to a producer when he attempted to allow Playboy photographers on set for her scene in "Caddyshack." "Do it or you're blanked in this business and you'll never work again," Morgan recalled a producer telling her. "They took away my paid ads, they took away my billing, and I did not work for a year and a half after 'Caddyshack,'" she told the assembled crowd. A Times of San Diego article also notes that Morgan dropped her agent over the ordeal.
Morgan stood up to a powerful producer on her first film
A Sports Illustrated retrospective on "Caddyshack" identified the producer who'd pressured Morgan as Jon Peters (of "giant spider" fame). Though it's impossible to know what Morgan's career may have looked like had this incident not taken place, she did get the last laugh in one small way. LeBeau's Le Blog recounts a story from Morgan about her showing up to the premiere despite being dis-invited by Peters.
"I saw Jon Peters at the popcorn stand and walked up and said 'Jon, what are you doing here?'" Morgan said, noting that co-writer and producer Doug Kenney had gotten her tickets to the screening. "Popcorn went flying everywhere. That alone was worth the trip."
Despite the threat of blacklisting, Morgan did work again. "After my career was killed, after 'Caddyshack,' Disney brought me back to life," Morgan told the crowd at Sci-Fi Expo. Her role in "Caddyshack" had gotten her noticed by "Tron" director Stephen Lisberger, and she landed the lead female role of Lora/Yori. She also went on to appear in films like "The Midnight Hour" and "Out There," and on shows including "CHiPS," "Matlock," and "The Larry Sanders Show." She reunited with costar Boxleitner to lead the big game hunting drama "Bring 'Em Back Alive," and appeared on 16 episodes of the primetime soap "Falcon Crest."
Morgan appeared at fan conventions in her later years, and LeBeau's blog quotes her speaking positively about the experience. "It's a working vacation, but I like the connection with the fans," she said. "You get to know what they want to see, what they've enjoyed in the past and it's fascinating and educational." Morgan's final role came in 2022, when she voiced a character for the crime drama "Face of the Trinity." She will be missed.