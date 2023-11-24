You May Recognize The Actors Behind These Invincible Characters

Mark Grayson, the young superhero whose other half gives "Invincible" its name, is voiced by Steven Yeun. "Invincible" was co-created by comic writer Robert Kirkman — it's his second biggest hit after "The Walking Dead." Yeun, of course, broke out on the "Walking Dead" TV series playing Glenn Rhee, the plucky everyman of the zombie apocalypse's survivors.

Of his "Walking Dead" co-stars, Yeun is at least tied with Jon Bernthal for the best post-series career; he got a Best Actor Oscar nomination for his role in 2020's "Minari," a drama about a Korean immigrant family living in 1980s America.

It makes sense Kirkman would recruit Yeun to play Mark after seeing him portray Glenn. Mark Grayson is a teenage hero in the vein of Peter Parker, with the same mix of mundane responsibilities that keep him grounded even as he's soaring through the sky. Yeun excels at that.

At the same time, he also excels at characters who are more than they appear on the surface. Take his recent role in the Netflix series "Beef" as Danny Cho, a Korean-American contractor who begins a road rage-fueled feud with the bougie Amy Lau (Ali Wong). The whole show is about how people are more than meets the eye, and Yeun excels in peeling back Danny's layers, striking the balance between making him empathic but not often likable.

In Jordan Peele's 2022 horror film "Nope," Yeun played Ricky "Jupe" Park, a former child actor traumatized after a chimpanzee went berserk on a sitcom set where he was working. Jupe tragically didn't learn his lesson about mixing entertainment and exploitation. Even Yeun's darkest role fits this pattern; in Lee Chang-dong's thriller "Burning," he played Ben, a wealthy young man who may be a serial killer. Even an evil Invincible isn't as skin-crawling as Yeun manages to make Ben.