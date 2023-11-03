Invincible Season 2 Has Some Fans Furious – Here's Why They're Wrong

It's been more than two years, but "Invincible" is finally back for season two, and anticipation could not be higher. An adaptation of Robert Kirkman's comic book of the same name, the show follows Mark Grayson (voiced by Steven Yeun), a teenager who discovers he has superpowers and tries to prove himself while also navigating the horrors of high school. Oh, and his dad, the world's biggest hero, turns out to be a murderous psychopath.

As a superhero story, "Invincible" feels like Stan Lee and Steve Ditko's classic "Spider-Man" but serialized, and with a ton of blood in it. If Mark tries to fight a bad guy without much training, he ends up killing a bunch of civilians by accident. If he punches a criminal too hard, he can paralyze them forever without meaning to.

The first season was praised for its story, and for avoiding hyperviolence for the sake of shock value. And now, season 2 improves on every aspect of the first season, with a leaner, meaner superhero story. "Invincible" season 2 picks up where the first season left off, with the aftermath of Mark's fight against his father, Nolan Grayson/Omni-Man (J.K. Simmons), which destroyed most of Chicago. In season two, the show vastly expands the scope of the story. It heads into outer space and introduces a big alien threat, while also going deeper into Mark's personal coming-of-age story and his struggles with his father's betrayal.

But some fans online are disappointed with the new season. Not at the content of the season itself, but the fact that we're only getting four episodes to the season, with the rest premiering next year. Is their complaint justified?