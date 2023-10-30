Invincible Season 2 Review: The Bloody, Gripping Superhero Drama Returns Better Than Ever

What if Stan Lee and Steve Ditko's Spider-Man was serialized, and had very bloody consequences that aren't reset at the start of each issue? That's "Invincible," not only one of the best superhero shows around, but one of the best shows of the year, period. The show embraces every trope and every weird element of comic books earnestly while adding a ton of violence and gore. In season 2, "Invincible" goes bigger, bolder, and with vastly better animation.

"Invincible" follows Mark Grayson, a teenager starting out his superhero career while navigating high school. The first season ended with a big climactic fight between Mark and his superhero dad, who turned out to be a psychotic murderer and alien from a fascist civilization. Season 2 dives right back into the aftermath of the fight, and the huge emotional and psychological toll it's taken on Mark, his loved ones, and the entire planet — and beyond.

The season focuses on Mark's identity crisis in wanting to prove himself different from his dad and establish his own legacy while battling his fear of turning just like him. In a way, this is the "Invincible" version of Sam Raimi's "Spider-Man 2," the darkest chapter in its titular hero's journey, the moment where he must decide what kind of hero he will be if he'll be one at all.

It is this character drama that is the strongest suit of "Invincible." What makes this show special is its focus on consequences. This is no Marvel story where each new earth-shattering reveal is immediately forgotten by the franchise at large, nor "The Boys," which more or less hits the reset button each season. Mark's actions heavily impact himself and those around him, and every episode introduces something that drastically changes the world of the characters.