The Best Version Of The Star Wars Prequels Came In A Classic Manga Series

Content Warning: this article contains references to sexual assault and suicide.

"Star Wars: Episode I – The Phantom Menace" is back in theaters for its 25th anniversary this week. Some "Star Wars" fans will doubtlessly be celebrating (and turning out to make "The Phantom Menace" a box office smash once more) and I won't begrudge them that. But sorry, I'm still not on board with prequel trilogy revisionism.

I was born the same year as "The Phantom Menace" premiered — it's the movie that introduced me to "Star Wars." I know my generation has largely accepted the prequels, but while I can appreciate their ideas, they're still too hindered by shoddy storytelling and flat acting for me to sign off on the execution. "Star Wars: The Clone Wars" is good (see our choices for best episodes here), but a cartoon spin-off set between the cracks of the "Star Wars" saga can do only so much restorative surgery.

In a macro-sense, the prequels are about the fall of a democracy (something director George Lucas had no clue would be so resonant). This fall is parallel to the movies' interpersonal stakes: the demise of a friendship, of the brotherhood between Jedi Knights Obi-Wan Kenobi (Ewan McGregor) and Anakin Skywalker (Hayden Christensen) when the latter becomes Darth Vader.

Everyone and their dog has a "How to fix the 'Star Wars' prequels" pitch, but what if I told you there was another story out there that already accomplished that? A fantasy story that took into itself the same emotional core about two friends, and how one of them became a monster, then carried it to masterful results?

That story is the dark fantasy manga "Berserk." If you didn't cry like you wanted to when Anakin and Obi-Wan duel in "Revenge of the Sith," "The Golden Age" arc of "Berserk" will wring those tears out of you.