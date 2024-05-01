Star Wars Prequel Fans Can Turn The Phantom Menace Into A Box Office Hit Once Again

The summer movie season kicks off in earnest this weekend as Universal Pictures' "The Fall Guy" arrives. But that's not the only big movie hitting theaters — or should we say returning to theaters: Disney is bringing "Star Wars: The Phantom Menace" back to the big screen in honor of its 25th anniversary. It will also be back in theaters just in time for Star Wars Day. Much has changed in the years since this movie originally debuted, and those changes may help make "Episode I" a hit once again.

Disney is rolling out the red carpet for this re-release of the first entry in George Lucas' "Star Wars" prequel trilogy. It's getting a wide release, a sizable ad campaign, and even a beautiful new poster by artist Matt Ferguson. The majority of moviegoers are likely to flock to "The Fall Guy," which is looking at a box office debut as high as $40 million. But an opening of that size still leaves plenty of room for fans of a galaxy far, far away to fill theaters all around the country as well — and it looks very much like that's what's going to happen.

"The Phantom Menace" previously returned to theaters with a 3D version back in 2012. That edition opened to $22.4 million domestically and went on to pull in $102.7 million globally. While I'm a little skeptical of this latest re-release getting past the $100 million mark, I think a domestic opening in the $20 million range is in the cards. Official tracking numbers have not been revealed, but I can anecdotally say that the majority of primetime showings on Friday in Austin, Texas, where I live, are sold out or very full at chains like AMC and the Alamo Drafthouse. If it's playing just as well in other big cities, "The Phantom Menace" could do much bigger numbers than recent re-releases such as "Shrek 2."

This may bring some real, meaningful business to theaters to help kick off the summer season. We may not have a new "Star Wars" movie to lean on, but nostalgia is doing its thing in this case.