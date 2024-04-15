Shrek 2 - Yes, Shrek 2 - Returned To The Box Office Charts Over The Weekend

No, it's not 2004, but Shrek and Donkey are partying like it is. "Shrek 2," the beloved hit sequel to the original DreamWorks animated classic, is celebrating its 20th anniversary this year — next month, to be more exact — and Universal Pictures decided to celebrate by re-releasing the film in theaters over the weekend. While it didn't make a fortune or anything, the movie did end up making its way back into the top ten on the box office charts.

Playing on over 1,500 screens, "Shrek 2" pulled in $1.35 million over the weekend, which was just enough to give it the number nine spot on the charts. That put it just ahead of "SUGA | Agust D Tour 'D-Day' The Movie" ($990,000) and just behind "The Long Game" ($1.39 million), both of which were newcomers in theaters. It was Alex Garland's buzzy "Civil War" ($26 million) that took the lion's share of attention, landing the number one spot and dethroning "Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire." But Shrek and his pals were, indeed, in the mix once again for the first time in a long time.

The last time a non-spinoff "Shrek" movie charted at the box office was when "Shrek Forever After" hit theaters back in 2010, opening to an impressive $70.8 million en route to a $756.2 million global finish. Since then, DreamWorks has been focused elsewhere though, with other franchises taking precedence. Speaking of which, "Kung Fu Panda 4" continued its impressive run over the weekend, pulling in another $5.5 million and passing the $450 million mark worldwide. DreamWorks, as a result, ended up with two movies in the top ten.