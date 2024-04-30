Star Wars: The Phantom Menace's Gorgeous 25th Anniversary Poster Is Available To Buy Now
A long time ago, in the galaxy you reside in, "Star Wars: The Phantom Menace" arrived in theaters. The first "Star Wars" prequel arrived on the big screen 25 years ago, and a quarter of a century is certainly enough to be labeled a long time ago.
With the beginning of the Skywalker saga returning to theaters for this milestone anniversary, our friends at Bottleneck Gallery are celebrating by making Matt Ferguson's gorgeous, commemorative poster for the theatrical re-release available to purchase for a limited time. This follows in the footsteps of Ferguson's incredible "Star Wars" anniversary artwork from recent years, which has included a stunning poster for "Empire Strikes Back" and stellar artwork for "Return of the Jedi." Ferguson has also promised that when the next anniversary comes around, he'll complete the original trilogy by doing a new poster for "A New Hope."
But for now, Bottleneck Gallery is releasing a timed edition of the "Star Wars: The Phantom Menace" 25th anniversary poster, as well as a few variants that collectors will be keen to get their hands on. Thankfully, one of those variants is also a timed edition, so getting this one into your artwork collection shouldn't be too difficult. Take a closer look at "The Phantom Menace" poster below, as well as the variants that will be available for purchase starting today.
The saga begins with Matt Ferguson's The Phantom Menace poster
Bottleneck Gallery is releasing two timed editions of "The Phantom Menace" 25th anniversary poster. One is the standard American version of the poster, and it doesn't include that little banner teasing the forthcoming sneak preview of "The Acolyte," so it's clean and pure "Star Wars" artwork. The other is the Japanese version of the poster. Both will be on sale starting today, April 30, at 12:00 PM ET at Bottleneck Gallery's online store, and they'll be available to order until 11:59 PM ET on May 5. They cost $65 individually, or $125 for a set of two. However many are ordered, that's how many will be printed.
Screen print
24 x 36 inches
Hand-numbered timed edition
$65
Screen print
24 x 36 inches
Hand-numbered timed edition
$65
However, if you're looking for one of the more rare versions of Matt Ferguson's latest "Star Wars" poster, there are a couple of other options. There are two variants that feature a blend of black and white imagery with carefully selected colors that pop out in the artwork. Again, one is the American version and the other is Japanese, and both are limited to an edition size of 425 each. These will only be available while supplies last, and since Ferguson's "Star Wars" artwork has become rather coveted among fans, they're bound to sell out quickly. Each one will cost $85.
Screen print
24 x 36 inches
Hand-numbered edition of 425
$85
Screen print
24 x 36 inches
Hand-numbered edition of 425
$85
Since "The Phantom Menace" is where the saga begins, we're betting Disney and Lucasfilm will have Ferguson follow these posters up with artwork for the anniversaries of "Attack of the Clones" and "Revenge of the Sith" over the next few years. So if you're buying this poster, you might want to prepare yourself for those eventual purchases.