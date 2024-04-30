Star Wars: The Phantom Menace's Gorgeous 25th Anniversary Poster Is Available To Buy Now

Bottleneck Gallery is releasing two timed editions of "The Phantom Menace" 25th anniversary poster. One is the standard American version of the poster, and it doesn't include that little banner teasing the forthcoming sneak preview of "The Acolyte," so it's clean and pure "Star Wars" artwork. The other is the Japanese version of the poster. Both will be on sale starting today, April 30, at 12:00 PM ET at Bottleneck Gallery's online store, and they'll be available to order until 11:59 PM ET on May 5. They cost $65 individually, or $125 for a set of two. However many are ordered, that's how many will be printed.

Lucasfilm / Bottleneck Gallery

The Phantom Menace – Timed Edition by Matt Ferguson Screen print 24 x 36 inches Hand-numbered timed edition $65

Lucasfilm / Bottleneck Gallery

The Phantom Menace – Japanese Timed Edition by Matt Ferguson Screen print 24 x 36 inches Hand-numbered timed edition $65

However, if you're looking for one of the more rare versions of Matt Ferguson's latest "Star Wars" poster, there are a couple of other options. There are two variants that feature a blend of black and white imagery with carefully selected colors that pop out in the artwork. Again, one is the American version and the other is Japanese, and both are limited to an edition size of 425 each. These will only be available while supplies last, and since Ferguson's "Star Wars" artwork has become rather coveted among fans, they're bound to sell out quickly. Each one will cost $85.

Lucasfilm / Bottleneck Gallery

The Phantom Menace – Variant by Matt Ferguson Screen print 24 x 36 inches Hand-numbered edition of 425 $85

Lucasfilm / Bottleneck Gallery

The Phantom Menace – Japanese Variant by Matt Ferguson Screen print 24 x 36 inches Hand-numbered edition of 425 $85

Since "The Phantom Menace" is where the saga begins, we're betting Disney and Lucasfilm will have Ferguson follow these posters up with artwork for the anniversaries of "Attack of the Clones" and "Revenge of the Sith" over the next few years. So if you're buying this poster, you might want to prepare yourself for those eventual purchases.