Here's How You Can See A Sneak Peek Of Star Wars: The Acolyte In Theaters

Spring is officially here, and you know what that means: rejuvenation, rebirth, everything's blooming, all that crap. But for the average "Star Wars" fan, it also signals the biggest unofficial holiday of the year. In the most fortuitous branding exercise any studio has ever managed to stumble into by pure happenstance, the annual May the Fourth celebration (taking place on, you guessed it, May 4) has become very serious business for the legions of franchise followers across the globe. Whether it involves new movie trailers, discounts on merchandise, or anything in between, you can bet that Lucasfilm comes prepared to shower their most passionate fans with all sorts of goodies. This year, apparently, is no exception.

Lucasfilm announced that moviegoers will get an exclusive opportunity to check out a special sneak peek of their newest upcoming project, the Disney+ series "The Acolyte," on the big screen. You see, this year marks the 25th anniversary of the least divisive and most uncontroversial blockbuster movie ever made: 1999's "The Phantom Menace." And to ring in the milestone, the studio will be re-releasing George Lucas' prequel movie in theaters ... complete with a fun little bonus at the end for those looking to get their fix of "The Acolyte" and its High Republic era, which takes place roughly a hundred years before the events of "The Phantom Menace." Billed somewhat vaguely as an "exclusive look" at the new series, your guess is as good as ours as to what the footage will actually contain. Our money's on an extended version of the recently-released trailer or perhaps even a clip, but there's only one way to find out.

Oh, and "Star Wars" being "Star Wars," this isn't the only highlight of May the Fourth. Read on for more details!