Cool Stuff: Buy Matt Ferguson's Return Of The Jedi 40th Anniversary Poster In Honor Of Star Wars Day

When the "Return of the Jedi" 40th anniversary poster was unveiled at Star Wars Celebration, Matt Ferguson released a statement about the artwork (via StarWars.com), where he said:

"I'm so happy and grateful to get to work on these movies again, even more so to be given the freedom to continue what I started with 'Empire.' For that poster, a cold mechanical vibe completely takes over the whole composition. But 'Return of the Jedi' is very much the triumph of Luke and the Rebels, so I wanted to have more of the warmer colors coming back into the art, hence pivoting to green with red accents."

There are four different versions of the "Return of the Jedi" available, including two timed editions, which will make this easier for everyone to order. The regular editions (which are green colored) come in English and Japanese, and they'll be available to order starting today, May 4 at 12pm ET, and they'll be up for sale until May 7 at 11:59pm ET. However many are sold during that period is the number that will be printed.

If you'd rather have the mostly black and white variant, which also comes in English and Japanese, they'll also go on sale at 12pm ET on May 4, but each version only has 425 prints available, and they're bound to sell out quickly. So make sure you're ready to order when the time comes.

Check out all the posters below, and order them at Bottleneck Gallery right now.

Bottleneck Gallery

Regular – English – Timed edition 24 x 36 inches 11 Color Screen print $65

Bottleneck Gallery

Regular – Japanese – Timed edition 24 x 36 inches 11 Color Screen print $65

Bottleneck Gallery

Variant – English – Limited edition 24 x 36 inches 11 Color Screen print Numbered edition of 425 $85

Bottleneck Gallery

Variant – Japanese – Limited edition 24 x 36 inches 11 Color Screen print Numbered edition of 425 $85

Matt Ferguson added, "The artwork should tell a story, so for me it only made sense to give over the composition to those two characters. Will Luke be turned? Is Vader going to overcome the darkness? It's all about the pull between good and evil."