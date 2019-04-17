Avengers: Endgame is almost upon us. But before we get to what might be the biggest blockbuster event of the year (with only Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker to challenge it), let’s take a look back at last summer when we were all anticipating Avengers: Infinity War.

When the Marvel Studios movie arrived in theaters last summer, it was quite the spectacle. And Odeon Cinemas in the United Kingdom offered up five different posters from artist Matt Ferguson that combined to form one single image of all the Avengers preparing to take on Thanos. Now Bottleneck Gallery has teamed up with Grey Matter Art to offer Matt Ferguson’s outstanding work as a single print that is much easier to snag than all the Infinity Stones. Find out how to get the Matt Ferguson Avengers Infinity War print below.

Matt Ferguson Avengers Infinity War Print

What’s great about this poster, as opposed to the new art that will be released for Avengers: Endgame, is it features all of the superheroes who had to deal with Thanos and the Black Order throughout the movie. It’s the biggest assembly of Marvel characters on a single poster that you can get. Plus, that crumbling Avengers logo behind Thanos is a nice touch.

The only downside is that Thanos only has the first two Infinity Stones he collects in the movie. That’s because this print was made before the movie came out and the marketing had to avoid spoilers. But even so, it’s still an outstanding print.

The good news is that you’ll be able to get your hands on this 12×36 print on Mohawk Paper for only $45. On top of that, it’s a timed edition, so you have from now until Sunday, April 21 at 11:59pm ET to order one. However many are ordered, that’s how many will be printed. You can order it right now at Bottleneck Gallery and Grey Matter Art right now.