The Fall Guy Aims To Avoid Disaster As The Summer Box Office Begins

It's no secret that the first third of 2024 has been at best uneven as far as the box office goes. Ticket sales are lagging way behind this same point in 2023, in no small part thanks to movies like "Abigail" and "The Ministry of Ungentlemanly Warfare" underperforming on the same weekend. Thankfully, the summer movie season is on the horizon and Hollywood, as well as theater owners, will hinge their hopes on a varied slate being able to sell an outsized number of tickets. That all begins next weekend with the release of Universal's "The Fall Guy." The question is, can Ryan Gosling and Emily Blunt strike gold in the summer season once again after last year's Barbenheimer phenomenon?

"The Fall Guy" will be the first blockbuster to hit theaters in May, which typically ushers in the summer for Hollywood. Currently, the big-budget action/comedy is looking at an opening weekend in the $40 million range, on the optimistic end, per Box Office Pro. If things go poorly, the outlet notes it could go as low as $20 million, which would be an outright disaster. That said, Forbes recently suggested it would land around $40 million. Even on the high end of current projections, this movie might be facing an uphill battle on several fronts. First and foremost? It needs to make its money back.

Both Gosling and Blunt are coming off of the biggest hits of their careers with "Barbie" and "Oppenheimer," respectively. Universal is hoping some of that magic will rub off on the adaptation of the classic TV series of the same name, which hails from director David Leith ("Deadpool 2"). It carries a reported $125 million budget, so the studio is banking on this movie playing like a mass-appeal franchise blockbuster. That said, because the TV show isn't exactly a household name anymore, particularly for younger folks, this is ostensibly playing like an original action franchise hopeful. The projections we're seeing are on the very low end for a summer tentpole.