The Box Office Just Endured One Of The Worst Weekends Of The Year So Far

It was no secret heading into 2024 that it was going to be a bumpy ride as far as the box office was concerned. Last year's SAG and WGA strikes ended up delaying tons of movies, giving us a sparse release calendar this year. Well, the sad state of affairs reared its terrible head this past weekend, which was one of the worst of the year so far. The industry at large can only cross its fingers and hope against hope that it gets better from here.

This past weekend saw three new movies hit theaters in the form of "Abigail," "The Ministry of Ungentlemanly Warfare," and "Spy x Family Code: White." Unfortunately, all three underperformed against relatively modest expectations. The vampire flick "Abigaily" pulled in just $10 million, failing to take the crown away from A24"s "Civil War," which earned $11 million in its second weekend. The horror film, which hails from the filmmakers known as Radio Silence, had been expected to top the charts with around $12 million. In the end, it fell short.

Meanwhile, director Guy Ritchie's "Ungentlemanly Warfare," which boasts a star-studded cast led by Henry Cavill, opened to just shy of $9 million, coming in fourth place behind "Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire" ($9.5 million), which is in its fourth weekend of release. Finally, the anime import "Spy x Family Code" made just shy of $5 million, landing at number five on the charts. It didn't manage to do nearly as well as other recent anime franchise films, including "Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba — To the Hashira Training," which opened to $11.5 million at the end of February.

Overall, ticket sales for 2024 are down roughly 20% compared to this same point in 2023, per Variety. Total ticket sales for the weekend totaled around $65 million. The same weekend last year, that figure was around $125 million.