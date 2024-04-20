Abigail Sinks Her Teeth Into The Box Office With $10 Million Opening Weekend

Ballerinas might look delicate, but there's a lot of strength behind those dance moves — especially if the ballerina happens to be a vampire. "Abigail," the new horror flick from "Ready or Not" directors Matt Bettinelli-Olpin and Tyler Gillett, stars Alisha Weir ("Matilda the Musical") as a tiny dancer who turns on the criminal crew who were hired to kidnap her for ransom. Being an extremely gory cat-and-mouse game set in a grand mansion, "Abigail" shares a lot of DNA with "Ready or Not," and it's off to an even better start at the box office.

Variety reports that "Abigail" grossed $4 million on its opening day, including $1 million from Thursday night previews, and it's expected to make at least $10 million over its opening weekend. That's slightly behind earlier projections of a $12-15 million debut, but ahead of the $8 million that "Ready or Not" made over its first weekend. With Alex Garland's "Civil War" expected to hold the No. 1 spot with a second weekend gross of $11 million, "Abigail" will most likely come in at a very close second.

With a reported production budget of $28 million, "Abigail" is pricier than "Ready or Not" ($6 million budget) but should still turn a profit at the box office by the end of its run. But competition from "Civil War" may be limiting its potential, given that both movies are R-rated and vying for the attention of adult audiences.