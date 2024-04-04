Abigail's Vampire House Of Horrors Was Originally A Guinness Family Party Mansion

It's always important to watch your step when visiting a film set. There are cables snaking across the floor, expensive equipment sitting around, and random props that could mess up continuity if they're moved. But in one room on the set of Radio Silence's upcoming ballerina vampire movie "Abigail," the biggest challenge is trying not to tread on any intestines.

Though some filming took place in constructed sets and on the streets of Dublin, the vast majority of "Abigail" was shot inside Glenmaroon House. Located on the edge of Dublin's Phoenix Park, it's a party mansion built 120 years ago by playboy beer empire heir Arthur Guinness, who connected it to his adjacent family home via a footbridge so that he could switch from "family man" mode to "party animal" mode with minimal walking. Glenmaroon's luxuries include a smoking lounge, a grand stained glass window, and an indoor swimming pool — which, for the purposes of "Abigail," was filled with mangled bodies and corpse goo.

Kathryn Newton, who had to swim through this grisly concoction, describes it as "one of the most traumatic experiences I've ever had, in the best, coolest, grossest way ... I just did a Marvel movie and this is way harder."

Radio Silence is a filmmaking collective that includes directing duo Matt Bettinelli-Olpin and Tyler Gillett, who previously staged the bloody cat-and-mouse games of "Ready or Not" in Toronto's famous Casa Loma mansion. That movie ended with the final girl drenched in blood from head to toe, so Radio Silence had their work cut out stepping things up for "Abigail." Welcome to their new house of horrors: Wilhelm Manor.