The Creator Of Fullmetal Alchemist Loves This Star Wars Villain

One of George Lucas' primary influences when making "Star Wars" was Japanese filmmaker Akira Kurosawa, who is generally considered his country's best director aside from maybe Yasujirō Ozu. Whereas Ozu is famous for making domestic comedies and dramas, Kurosawa made movies that felt epic: samurai movies ("Seven Samurai," "Yojimbo"), noir thrillers ("High & Low"), and Shakespearean stories translated into his homeland's history ("Throne of Blood").

This may be one reason why "Star Wars" is popular in Japan. If you don't believe the box office, look at Japanese pop culture; anime cornerstones like "Gundam" owe a debt to Lucas. One Japanese "Star Wars" fan is Hiromu Arakawa, the manga artist most famous for creating "Fullmetal Alchemist." (Arakawa is not shy about expressing her opinions on the "Star Wars" films either.)

Set in a world where alchemy is more than just a pseudoscience, "Fullmetal Alchemist" primarily follows two brothers, Edward and Alphonse Elric, who search far and wide in their homeland Amestris for the Philosopher's Stone. It's a story that has shades of "Star Wars." There are no spaceships, but it is a fantastical hero's journey with a magic-wielding lead. Ed even has a metal right arm like Luke Skywalker (Mark Hamill) post-"The Empire Strikes Back." In an interview for the "Fullmetal Alchemist Manga Profiles" book, Arakawa mentioned her love of "Star Wars" and said bluntly: "Darth Vader is the greatest villain of all time."

Knowing she feels this way casts an intriguing shadow on the villain of her own story.