What Does The Lettering On Darth Vader's Chest Plate Mean In Star Wars?

When it comes to the mythology of "Star Wars," fans might find that there is more knowledge and detail in expanded universe lore than there is on the screen. Darth Vader's suit, for instance, might merely look like an intimidating life-support system at first glance, and audiences can rightly interpret his mask as the respirator that keeps his lungs functioning. The black, swooping helmet he wears was simply part of an Empire uniform, meant to evoke helmets worn by Nazi soldiers during World War II. What did Darth Vader look like under the mask? In 1977, no one knew. The buttons and panels on Darth Vader's chest clearly fulfilled some sort of medical or engineering function, but audiences would never be told explicitly what they did in any of the "Star Wars" movies.

Of course, thanks to extensive expanded-universe lore, various technical sourcebooks, and endless tie-in novels, Starwoids now know every last detail of Darth Vader's suit and what every last button does. Did you know, for instance, that — according to Daniel Wallace's 2011 book "Darth Vader: A 3-D Reconstruction Log" – Vader's armor has a serial number? It's E-3778Q-1. Or that his helmet had been polished with woodoo hide in order to give it its shiny sheen? James Luceno's 2005 novel "Dark Lord: The Rise of Darth Vader" explained in several passages that Darth Vader's suit was actually terribly uncomfortable, leaving the Sith Lord chafed and aching most of the time.

The costumes worn by actor David Prowse in "The Empire Strikes Back" and "Return of the Jedi" have been put on display several times at the Smithsonian, and curious fans noted that, when seen up close, Darth Vader's chest panel contains curious "alien" lettering. The lettering, many might immediately note, is actually Hebrew.